BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 650 by Barclays

BP (LON:BP) has been given a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.39% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.35 ($7.92).

Get BP alerts:

LON:BP traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 469.70 ($6.18). 26,296,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.