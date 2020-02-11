Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCLI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 11,600 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

