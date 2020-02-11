Brandon B. Boze Acquires 8,002 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $167,721.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Trinity Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,322,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,680,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 141,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

