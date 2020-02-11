Brendan P. O’grady Sells 4,799 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 22,418,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,966,962. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

