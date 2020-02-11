Brian Lenz Acquires 7,142 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) CFO Brian Lenz purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,497. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADMA Biologics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 4,193,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,769. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 146,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

