Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $531.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) to report sales of $531.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Briggs & Stratton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $536.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. Briggs & Stratton reported sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Briggs & Stratton will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Briggs & Stratton.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Briggs & Stratton’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE BGG opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Briggs & Stratton has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

