Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEDU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at $232,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 40.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 123,322 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEDU. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.80 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 72,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

