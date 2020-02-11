Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 1,002,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,305. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

