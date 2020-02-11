Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BCO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.96. 436,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The business had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCO. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

