Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 7,261,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

