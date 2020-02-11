Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.99. 7,261,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,518,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

