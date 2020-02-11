British Smaller Companies VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BSV traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.37. British Smaller Companies VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of $102.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.37.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

