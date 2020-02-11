Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,250 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.19. 18,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $250.09 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.