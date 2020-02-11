Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,851,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $314.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

