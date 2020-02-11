Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.82 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $26.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $26.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $26.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its 200-day moving average is $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.