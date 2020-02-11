Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will post sales of $9.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.02 million to $14.16 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $19.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $43.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $48.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $84.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2,020.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.