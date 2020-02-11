Brokerages Anticipate MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. MSG Networks posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Shares of MSG Networks stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after purchasing an additional 341,350 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,169,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 11.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 158,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 16.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

