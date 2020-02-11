Brokerages Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). NCS Multistage posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NCS Multistage.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.72. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.39.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist bought 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

