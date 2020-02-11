Brokerages Anticipate Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Senesco Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Senesco Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Senesco Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Senesco Technologies.

NYSE:ELOX opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Senesco Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

