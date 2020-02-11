Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $293.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.50. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply