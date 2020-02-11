Brokerages Anticipate Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $293.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.50. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

