Brokerages Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post ($0.09) EPS

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Loop Industries an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

LOOP opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 769,895 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Loop Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 259,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

