Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.48 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report sales of $67.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.50 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $84.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $321.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.80 million to $324.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $367.21 million, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $380.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 230,604 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

