Brokerages Expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Middleby reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Middleby.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 491,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,539. Middleby has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

