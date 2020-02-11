Brokerages Expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Nike’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Nike also posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,136,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock remained flat at $$100.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,865,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The stock has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. Nike has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

