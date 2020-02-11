Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

