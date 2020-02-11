Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Propetro posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PUMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Propetro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

Propetro stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,293. Propetro has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $954.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

