Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce sales of $67.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.96 million to $67.50 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $66.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $280.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.33 million to $280.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $293.16 million, with estimates ranging from $292.50 million to $293.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $469.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

