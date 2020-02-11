Brokerages Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) will report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.57. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $866,230. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $3,799,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $2,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.25. 40,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.