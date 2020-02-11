Brokerages Expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to post sales of $288.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.50 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $326.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE:VLY opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Peter V. Maio purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

