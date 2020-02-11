Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 billion and the highest is $4.62 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 billion to $20.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

