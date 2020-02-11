Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.538 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 159.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 214,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 275.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Bank of America began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.