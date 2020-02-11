Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 275.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bellwether Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

