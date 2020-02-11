Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,040,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

