Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,209 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners accounts for approximately 3.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 1,194,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

