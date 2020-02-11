Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BRE traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.22. 9,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,271. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$13.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.61.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Company Profile

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

