Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 793,800 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the January 15th total of 233,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 193,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,773. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,084.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

