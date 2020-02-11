Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BF/B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Shares of BF/B opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.