Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.21 ($26.97).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,986.50 ($26.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,154.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,125.01.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.