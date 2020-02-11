Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Insider Douglas Battersby Purchases 100,000 Shares

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Douglas Battersby bought 100,000 shares of Byron Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($19,858.16).

Douglas Battersby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Byron Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 28th, Douglas Battersby 1,000,000 shares of Byron Energy stock.

The stock has a market cap of $152.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.23. Byron Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

About Byron Energy

Byron Energy Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and transition zone, including the State Waters and adjacent coastline in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.