Bytom Trading Up 12.5% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $114.93 million and approximately $19.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, BigONE, LBank and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.96 or 0.00759277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007134 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00033527 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, EXX, Huobi, BigONE, OTCBTC, RightBTC, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, LBank, Neraex, Bibox, CoinTiger, CoinEx, CoinEgg, OKEx and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

