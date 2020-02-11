CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Shares Bought by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.99% of CA BANCORP/SH worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CA BANCORP/SH stock remained flat at $$20.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. CA BANCORP/SH has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $167.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CA BANCORP/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

