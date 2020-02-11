Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO Sells $6,242,806.50 in Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li sold 38,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $6,242,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,267.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.68. 137,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,894. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,083,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after buying an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,849,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

