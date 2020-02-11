Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Sells $1,297,168.00 in Stock

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 137,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $96.28 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,083,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCMP. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

