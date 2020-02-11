Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. Caleres accounts for about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Caleres worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the third quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 106.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Caleres by 122.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 240,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 132,572 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,458,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Caleres stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 7,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,599. The firm has a market cap of $720.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

