California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,325 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Globant worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

NYSE GLOB opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant SA will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

