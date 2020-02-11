California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 60,600 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Pure Storage worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,225,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,785,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,683,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,665,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSTG. ValuEngine lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

