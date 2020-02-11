California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,811 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Envestnet worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $650,675.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,648 shares of company stock worth $15,424,153 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENV shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

