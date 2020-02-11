California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,964 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.11% of Momo worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.