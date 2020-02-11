California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of AIMC opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

