California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of Evertec worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Evertec stock opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Evertec Inc has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

